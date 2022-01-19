RCMP surround Kelowna apartment, arrest man

Residents at an apartment on Ellis Street are reporting an RCMP takedown occurred right outside their building, Tuesday night.
A witness says at least five RCMP vehicles surrounded 1760 Ellis Street across from Rosemead Avenue about 11 p.m.
They stated one man was arrested after exiting a nearby building. Residents in the area were told to stay inside during the incident.
Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.
