RCMP swarm building with guns drawn in West Kelowna

A resident heard a loud bang followed by smoke outside his apartment

Armed tactical RCMP members surrounded an apartment on Gosset Road in West Kelowna, Tuesday morning.

According to a resident in the area, he heard a bang outside and then saw smoke, followed by armed officers swarming a building.

The resident commented that he saw a man dressed in full tactical gear enter the apartment before police arrived on scene, he was was not sure if the man was an RCMP member.

No one witnessed an arrest.

Another resident commented they saw RCMP patrol cars parked in the area Tuesday night, however, they were gone by morning.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment.

