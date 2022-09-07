UPDATE: RCMP swarm daycare in Glenmore

Police have also closed off Valley Road

RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

Valley Road is now open to traffic and RCMP has cleared the area.

It’s still unclear why police swarmed a daycare on Valley Road, Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP has closed off Valley Road in Glenmore.

According to witnesses, a heavy police presence was spotted in the area at about 4:30 p.m Wednesday.

Parents took to social media to state police swarmed Green Gables Daycare, but that the children were able to all get out safely.

Glenmore Road is not affected by the police incident.

It’s unclear why RCMP shut down the area.

Capital News has a reporter responding to the scene.

Police presence at daycare on valley Rd. pic.twitter.com/UMrSmZZ0Im — Jacqueline Gelineau (@Rangers_mom) September 8, 2022

