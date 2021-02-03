UPDATE: Kelowna General Hospital lockdown lifted, RCMP remain on scene

It’s unclear why police have blocked off several streets in the Pandosy area

UPDATE: 10:53 p.m.

An employee at Kelowna General Hospital confirms there was a lockdown in place on Wednesday night. The lockdown has been lifted and staff are awaiting an update from the Utilization Care Management Nurse (UCMN) team.

RCMP remain on scene, no streets are blocked off and traffic is moving through the area.

Police stationed outside the emergency department of Kelowna General Hospital. Unclear what the situation is right now. pic.twitter.com/tvFoJhsqOa — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 4, 2021

RCMP has reportedly shut down streets around Kelowna General Hospital.

Residents have taken to social media claiming people should stay away from Cadder Avenue and Pandosy Street.

One woman wrote on Facebook that she was denied entry to the hospital because it was on lockdown.

The incident reportedly started to unfold at about 9:40 p.m.

It’s unclear why RCMP are on scene. Interior Health has not reported a lockdown at Kelowna General Hospital as of yet.

Kelowna Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as it progresses.

RCMP on scene of KGH, Wednesday night. (Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News)

