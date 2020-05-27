VIDEO: Gang task force takedown near Landmark District in Kelowna

————

Residents of The Flats II on Bedford Avenue woke to dogs barking and police yelling, about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), a team that targets organized crime and gang activity, surrounded the building dressed in tactical gear with their weapons drawn.

A man was tackled to the ground and arrested, while a woman was arrested a short time later in the courtyard of the building. The woman is said to have lived in the apartments.

A resident who woke up to the noise of the officers witnessed the incident and said it was quite startling.

“I woke up to the sound of loud barking outside my apartment door and I opened the door to tell whoever it was that dogs aren’t allowed in the building and was immediately told to get back in my apartment by an officer,” said the witness.

“I shut my door, looked through my peephole and a bunch of officers in green gear were standing outside of an apartment close to mine. I then walked outside to my patio and drew the blinds and noticed a bunch more officers outback. There was a bunch of big guns and dogs and I saw one of the suspects crawling to an area in front of my patio.”

The witness went on to say officers remained on scene to take pictures and conduct their investigation.

CFSEU-BC was assisting the Alberta Major Crimes Unit in executing search warrants related to one of its ongoing investigations.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
RCMP

Most Read