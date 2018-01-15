RCMP take down suspect after foot chase

Kelowna RCMP nabbed a prolific offender that they had been looking for

A tip from the public led to the arrest of a man wanted on several outstanding warrants on Sunday.

RCMP were investigating information provided to them about the man on Sunday when an individual was spotted running northbound along Ethel Street in Kelowna.

RCMP converged on the area and engaged in a foot pursuit, which ended in an alleyway adjacent to Cameron Park where that male was taken into police custody,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

After the foot pursuit, Mounties were able to arrest the man. Fifty-two-year-old Cal Douglas Little, who had been wanted on multiple arrest warrants related to robbery, firearms and drug related offences was arrested on scene.

He was held in police custody to be taken before the courts.

