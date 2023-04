Police tape surrounds an apartment in the 1700 block of Abbott Street

An apartment building on Abbott St. is taped off while police search a second floor unit. (Brittany Webster Capital News)

Police tape surrounds an apartment building on Abbott Street in Kelowna Sunday morning.

Police, some in hazmat suits, are currently searching a second floor unit at 1770 Abbott Street. The parking lot is also taped off. The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

