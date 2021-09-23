RCMP tight lipped on suspicious Rutland death

The Kelowna RCMP has not given any updates regarding the suspicious death in Rutland over the weekend.
The local detachment’s Serious Crime Unit launched an investigation on Sunday after a woman’s body was found on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road. A heavy police presence was noted in the area on Sunday morning, with RCMP calling the death “suspicious.”
Mounties have not yet deemed the death a homicide and are awaiting reports from the medical examiner.
The RCMP has not announced any arrests or potential suspects regarding the death.
