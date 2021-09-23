A photo of the scene at Highway 33 and Nickel Road on Sunday morning, Sept. 19. (Vicki Brockie photo)

RCMP tight lipped on suspicious Rutland death

Mounties say they’re waiting on a medical report, have not deemed death a homicide

The Kelowna RCMP has not given any updates regarding the suspicious death in Rutland over the weekend.

The local detachment’s Serious Crime Unit launched an investigation on Sunday after a woman’s body was found on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road. A heavy police presence was noted in the area on Sunday morning, with RCMP calling the death “suspicious.”

Mounties have not yet deemed the death a homicide and are awaiting reports from the medical examiner.

The RCMP has not announced any arrests or potential suspects regarding the death.

READ MORE: Police response near UBC Okanagan caused by man allegedly wielding gun

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1

Just Posted

A photo of the scene at Highway 33 and Nickel Road on Sunday morning, Sept. 19. (Vicki Brockie photo)
RCMP tight lipped on suspicious Rutland death

Students in Kelowna-Lake Country voted NDP, but prefer Cons in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan students elect NDP, Conservatives in mock election

A parked Kelowna RCMP cruiser on Alumni Way on Sept. 23. Mounties have asked the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident. (Twila Amato/Capital News)
UPDATE: Police response near UBC Okanagan caused by man allegedly wielding gun

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch was last seen on Sept. 20, 2021 in the 45000-block of Menholm Road. (RCMP handout)
Missing Chilliwack woman, 20, believed to be in Kelowna area