RCMP tight lipped on suspicious Rutland death

Mounties say they’re waiting on a medical report, have not deemed death a homicide

The Kelowna RCMP has not given any updates regarding the suspicious death in Rutland over the weekend.

The local detachment’s Serious Crime Unit launched an investigation on Sunday after a woman’s body was found on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road. A heavy police presence was noted in the area on Sunday morning, with RCMP calling the death “suspicious.”

Mounties have not yet deemed the death a homicide and are awaiting reports from the medical examiner.

The RCMP has not announced any arrests or potential suspects regarding the death.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

