RCMP to host annual ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event safely amid COVID-19

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Avenue

The Kelowna RCMP along with the Kelowna Salvation Army is hosting its annual ‘Stuff the Cruiser Toy Drive’ in an effort to support the less fortunate this holiday season.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers with the RCMP will be standing by in the north parking lot of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Avenue to collect new, unwrapped toys for children up to 12 years old. There will also be volunteers from the Salvation Army at the Toys-R-Us on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

This year’s event will be held with COVID-19 in mind while practicing social distancing. There will be bins set up so that you can drop your donations off independently.

