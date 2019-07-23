An RCMP officer talks to a man in front of Wrights Beach Camp and RV park early Sunday morning. (Mark Brett - Western News)

RCMP track down vehicle used in South Okanagan hit and run

Penticton RCMP are asking for any witnesses to a hit and run incident to come forward

Penticton RCMP are asking for any witnesses to a hit and run incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning near Skaha Beach to come forward.

Residents reported hearing screams coming from the area of the 200-block of Elm Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 21. Mounties found an alert male at the beach front area who had sustained a serious injury to his lower body, according to media relations officers Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: Police on scene at Skaha Lake

“Police were told that the alleged victim was cycling in the area when he was stuck by the suspect vehicle, a red Dodge dually pickup truck, that had reportedly veered off the travel portion of the roadway and onto the grass. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound from the scene towards South Main Street,” according to a news release from O’Donaghey.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

“As a result of the continued investigation, police have since recovered a vehicle they believe to be involved in the hit and run, which is being considered an isolated event at this time,” said O’Donaghey. “A collision analyst and reconstructionist examined the scene, while forensic specialists are expected to examine the suspect vehicle, as police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to RCMP are asked to call the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300. Or, remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

