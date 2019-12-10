RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow speeders

Falkland detachment to serve as new HQ for RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Services

The Falkland RCMP detachment will now serve as the North Okanagan Traffic Services (NOTS) headquarters and a positive byproduct of that, police say, is it could deter Highway 97 speeders.

A sergeant, two corporals, seven constables and one public service worker from NOTS will use the detachment as their permanent home base beginning this week.

Traffic Service members will use the Falkland location as the base of their operations, but their jurisdiction spans throughout the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.

Increased police visibility in the Falkland-Westwold area may deter frequent speeders, Spt. Shawna Baher said.

“Many of our community members in these areas have raised concerns about speeding and unsafe driving,” Spt. Baher said. “We welcome this move as it will increase police visibility and overall road safety of this busy traffic corridor.”

The speed limit on Highway 97 drops from 90 km/h to 70 km/h through Westwold and down to 50 km/h through Falkland.

On Dec. 4, there was a heavy police presence in the Falkland-Westwold area, as police were involved in a dynamic incident that resulted in two individuals being charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers.

A spike belt was deployed to stop a suspect vehicle travelling down Hwy. 97.

READ MORE: Truck on fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Two charged with attempted murder after Westwold standoff

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays
Next story
Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

Just Posted

Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

Temporary shelter will be operated by volunteer group Welcome Inn in partnership with BC Housing

Water services return to Big White Ski Resort

Hundreds of people were without water for more than 24 hours after a main ruptured on Monday

Impairment a possible factor in Kelowna Tim Hortons crash: RCMP

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries

Montreal Canadiens stars lend helping hand to Kelowna charity

John Perlinger hopes his signed portrait of Shea Weber and Carey Price will boost new website

Hospice House launches new website to support families seeking end of life care

The new website is already proving to be very helpful for families

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow speeders

Falkland detachment to serve as new HQ for RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Services

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

Mr. Mikes to donate $22K to local charities

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

A loud bang rang out as flames spread to the grass

Map points to mysterious ‘Waterdome’ in the middle of Salmon Arm Bay

City would like to have map marker removed, pilot recalls its significance

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

Most Read