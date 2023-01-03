RCMP warn about aggressive dog on the loose in Penticton

Penticton RCMP is warning the public about an aggressive dog that got loose and ran away during an impaired driving investigation near the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway on Monday, Jan. 2.
During a traffic stop, at around 1 p.m., the accused driver’s large, brown Mastiff dog escaped their vehicle on Skaha Lake Road near Edgewater Motel.
Before running away, police say the dog was aggressive with both an officer and bystander.
The public is asked to call the police or the SPCA if they spot the dog.
There was a heavy police presence in the area for much of the afternoon, as a result of the incident.
@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com