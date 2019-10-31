RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West Kelowna

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID

West Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam that’s making the rounds in the Okanagan.

The phone scam has been reportedly targeting West Kelowna residents by posing as the Canada Revenue Agency and telling victims they have large amounts of money owed on their taxes and will go to jail if they don’t pay the fees via credit card or money transfer.

The fraudsters have reportedly been able to disguise their phone number to appear as if it’s coming from the West Kelowna RCMP detachment.

“The RCMP does not work with the CRA to collect outstanding taxes,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We want the public to be aware these types of scams are planned to create stress so that victims respond immediately in an effort to correct or fix the problem.”

To report scams or other fraudulent activities contact Kelowna RCMP or visit rcmp.bc.ca/scams.

