RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

Peachland car tampering warning extended after similar reports

Residents of West Kelowna are encouraged to check the tightness of their vehicle’s lug nuts, RCMP said.

RCMP first issued a warning to Peachland residents on May 15 stating the lug nuts on their vehicles may have been tampered with, following reports of mischief in the 6200 block of Whinton Crescent. A total of three vehicles had the lug nuts loosened and one vehicle had gas siphoned from the tank.

Tuesday morning, West Kelowna RCMP received similar complaints after a Shannon Lake area resident’s front driver’s-side tire fell off her Subaru Outback while driving on Saturday.

“These reckless acts compromised each of the vehicles and placed at least four lives at unnecessary risk,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “While driving along the highway, one of the victims noticed mechanical issues with the front end of her vehicle and chose to drive to a Kelowna automotive shop, where she learned about the apparent sabotage.”

The woman reported the wheel fell off while driving home.

“Thankfully the woman was travelling at slow speeds and was uninjured in the incident,” O’Donaghey said.

Residents who find their vehicles have been tampered with should report to police. Police are also urging residents to review surveillance footage for anything that may be of assistance in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

