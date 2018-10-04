RCMP watchdog concludes investigation into Kelowna incident

The two individuals will make a complete recovery from their medical issues

The RCMP watchdog confirmed Wednesday it concluded its investigation into an incident with two people who went into medical distress in Kelowna cells.

West Kelowna RCMP officers, early Sept. 26 stopped a suspected stolen vehicle. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the Kelowna RCMP detachment and on arrival both individuals appeared to be in medical distress.

“RCMP officers administered immediate medical assistance and Emergency Health Services (EHS) attended. The male and female were transported to Kelowna Hospital,” reads the press release fromIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.

READ MORE: IIO CALLED IN TO INVESTIGATE

“The IIO asserted jurisdiction and conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The investigation determined that the two individuals will make a complete recovery from their medical issues. In addition, those issues were due to substances ingested by the individuals, and unrelated to the actions of the officers involved. Appropriate steps were taken and medical assistance provided by those officers when the persons showed signs of distress.”

As a result of the investigation, the Chief Civilian Director has concluded that the officers involved in the incident did not cause the persons harm and the matter has therefore been concluded.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

Just Posted

RCMP watchdog concludes investigation into Kelowna incident

The two individuals will make a complete recovery from their medical issues

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra to feature Tanya Tagaq

Tagaq is known for her ‘passionate and other-worldly’ performances

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

Updated: No prison time for man convicted of 2016 Kelowna killing

Chad Alphonse will be sentenced today.

Kelowna Rockets win the bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

A powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,400 people in Indonesia

Russia accused of targeting chemical weapons watchdog

Dutch allegations came as British officials blamed Russia’s GRU for allegedly “brazen” activities worldwide

Ex-rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight set to get 28 years in prison

Court hearing that comes nearly four years after he killed a man with his truck outside a Compton burger stand

Senate gets confidential FBI files on Kavanaugh allegations

The White House said senators had “ample time” to review the report

Disease control warns mushroom pickers against death cap

Pickers should be on look out and report the extremely poisonous mushroom

Most Read