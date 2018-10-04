RCMP watchdog concludes investigation into Kelowna incident

The two individuals will make a complete recovery from their medical issues

The RCMP watchdog confirmed Wednesday it concluded its investigation into an incident with two people who went into medical distress in Kelowna cells.

West Kelowna RCMP officers, early Sept. 26 stopped a suspected stolen vehicle. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the Kelowna RCMP detachment and on arrival both individuals appeared to be in medical distress.

“RCMP officers administered immediate medical assistance and Emergency Health Services (EHS) attended. The male and female were transported to Kelowna Hospital,” reads the press release fromIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.

“The IIO asserted jurisdiction and conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The investigation determined that the two individuals will make a complete recovery from their medical issues. In addition, those issues were due to substances ingested by the individuals, and unrelated to the actions of the officers involved. Appropriate steps were taken and medical assistance provided by those officers when the persons showed signs of distress.”

As a result of the investigation, the Chief Civilian Director has concluded that the officers involved in the incident did not cause the persons harm and the matter has therefore been concluded.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

