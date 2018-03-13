RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in the Shuswap

Performances to be held in Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Kelowna and Princeton this summer

The world-famous RCMP Musical Ride will be making a stop in the Shuswap this summer. (File photo)

One of the RCMP’s most storied traditions will be coming to the Shuswap this summer.

The Musical Ride will be performing on Salmon Arm on July 16, followed by a performance in Sicamous on July 17.

The Salmon Arm show will be held at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and is hosted by Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association and the Rotary Club.

In Sicamous, the event will be held at the Eagle River Secondary School fields and is being hosted by the Sicamous & District Chamber of Commerce.

Show times will follow at a later date.

The RCMP Musical Ride is performed by a full troop of 32 riders and their horses. Their performance consists of intricate figures and drills choreographed to music. These movements demand the utmost control, timing and coordination.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between the months of May and October. They help raise thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Other stops in the Interior include Kelowna on Aug. 9 and Princeton on Aug. 11 and 12.

