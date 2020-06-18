RDCO advising residents to be prepared for flooding

Forecasts for the coming weekend may result in flooding and property damage

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is advising those with waterfront properties to be prepared for flooding.

Weather patterns have been challenging and unpredictable, with downpours hammering the Central Okanagan and filling up creeks, rivers and lakes in the region to beyond capacity.

“The weather is unpredictable and has already contributed to isolated flooding this season,” Central Okanagan regional emergency program coordinator Sandra Follack said.

“Property owners need to be vigilant and should actively monitor the weather and act accordingly. Those in low-lying areas and particularly those that were impacted in 2018 need to act now to protect their properties.”

Protective measures are now being installed at key areas along the shores of area lakes, including several locations along the Okanagan Lake foreshore.

The RDCO is advising residents with waterfront properties to secure docks and boats and installing measures to protect against wave action and to prevent erosion.

Boating is still permitted on area lakes, but boaters are asked to slow down, especially when approaching or travelling close to shore. Boaters should also be on the lookout for floating debris.

Sand and sandbags are available for Central Okanagan communities at various locations. To find out where you can get sand and sandbags, visit this site.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit this link.

