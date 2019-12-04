RDCO and Gellatly Nut Farm Society celebrate 20-year partnership

Society received a plaque from RDCO to celebrate 20 years of park maintenance together

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) and the Gellatly Bay Nut Farm are celebrating a significant milestone together.

RDCO chair Gail Given presented society president Gordon Ficke with a replica plaque to celebrate 20 years of maintaining Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park together in West Kelowna.

Since the partnership began, both organizations have worked together to improve and promote the park through community events with the help of local volunteers.

“The volunteers have been dedicated in preserving the park in perpetuity,” said RDCO communication spokesperson Bruce Smith.

“Each fall, they help to collect,wash and sell nuts from the orchard. Funds raised go towards restoration of the park’s buildings.”

READ MORE: Winter festivities at Gellatly Nut Farm to kick off later this month

Since RDCO acquired the park back in 2002, a primary park access road, a parking lot, trails and an irrigation system have been established to improve the park’s infrastructure.

This year alone, participants of the RDCO Volunteers in Parks program have donated over 2,100 hours of their time to improve visitor’s experiences of the park.

The replica plaque will now be displayed in the park for visitors to see.

For more information about the park, you can visit the RDCO’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff
Next story
Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Just Posted

Ice buildup on creek forces closures of Mission Park Greenway

RDCO is asking users to respect closure signs and barricades until trail reopens

Local Kelowna company offers to install furnace for senior in need

Kenneth Larden and his family have been living without heating in their home for more than two years

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

RDCO and Gellatly Nut Farm Society celebrate 20-year partnership

Society received a plaque from RDCO to celebrate 20 years of park maintenance together

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Donations sought to help North Okanagan kids afford Christmas

Children’s Gift House looking for items that kids with limited funds can get for their parents

Okanagan resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

Butter Chicken skips line to top city’s food chain, maintains No. 1 spot

Most Read