RDCO and Gellatly Nut Farm Society celebrate 20-year partnership

Society received a plaque from RDCO to celebrate 20 years of park maintenance together

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) and the Gellatly Bay Nut Farm are celebrating a significant milestone together.

RDCO chair Gail Given presented society president Gordon Ficke with a replica plaque to celebrate 20 years of maintaining Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park together in West Kelowna.

Since the partnership began, both organizations have worked together to improve and promote the park through community events with the help of local volunteers.

“The volunteers have been dedicated in preserving the park in perpetuity,” said RDCO communication spokesperson Bruce Smith.

“Each fall, they help to collect,wash and sell nuts from the orchard. Funds raised go towards restoration of the park’s buildings.”

Since RDCO acquired the park back in 2002, a primary park access road, a parking lot, trails and an irrigation system have been established to improve the park’s infrastructure.

This year alone, participants of the RDCO Volunteers in Parks program have donated over 2,100 hours of their time to improve visitor’s experiences of the park.

The replica plaque will now be displayed in the park for visitors to see.

For more information about the park, you can visit the RDCO’s website.

