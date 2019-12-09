Curbside waste collection will be affected during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday period. (Stock photo)

Waste collection changes for Central Okanagan for the holiday season

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Christmas or New Year’s Day

Curbside waste collection services will be affected during this year’s Christmas to New Year’s holiday period.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced today garbage and recycling will not be collected on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

As a result, during the last week of December and the first week of January curbside pick-up moves ahead one day for those with regular collection on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. During these weeks only, residents who normally have collection on Wednesday should put their carts at the curb on Thursday. Thursday collection will move to Friday, and Friday collection will take place on Saturday. The weekday collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, Jan. 6. View rdco.com/recycle for details.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will not be affected by holiday closures and will be open as usual Friday to Monday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station just off Westside Road and the North Westside Road Transfer Station on the Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road will not be open on either holiday.

Most Read