Hundreds of people demonstrating during a climate change rally outside of Kelowna City Hall on Sept. 27 (Connor Trembley- Kelowna Capital News)

RDCO board members to vote on climate emergency declaration

Motion would create fund for energy-efficient infrastructure projects, help implement climate change action plan

There could soon be a climate emergency declared for the Central Okanagan.

Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RCDO) board members are set to vote on whether to follow through with a climate emergency declaration during a regular board meeting Monday night.

READ MORE: School District 23 students attending climate change rally to be marked absent

The motion will address multiple factors facing the region from climate change, which states that climate change is:

  • contributing to property and infrastructure damage worldwide
  • jeopardizing the health and survival of many species and natural environments worldwide
  • currently harming human populations globally through rising sea levels and other extraordinary phenomena like intense wildfires, droughts, floods and storms worldwide

In the latter potion, the motion states what the Central Okanagan needs to do in its own part to fight climate change.

Developing a reserve fund to lower the district’s CO2 emissions by 58 per cent, implementing a regional action plan to help avoid the earth from warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius in the years to come, and requesting more help from the province to help combat regional impacts from climate change are certain things set out in the motion’s recommendations.

If approved, the motion would be historic for the region. Earlier this year, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran struck down a proposed motion to declare a climate emergency in the city.

Despite the city’s hesitance to declare a climate change emergency, similar declarations have already been declared by the City of Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

Climate Change has been an ongoing issue for many Central Okanagan residents. In September, hundreds of Kelownian’s attended multiple climate change rallies in various locations across the city

For more information on the RDCO agenda, you can visit their website.

