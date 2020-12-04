Mission Creek Regional Park. (File Photo)

RDCO cancels in-person park programs due to COVID-19

The regional district said it supports the efforts to reduce the virus’ spread

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced all in-person park programs and events will be postponed indefinitely.

RDCO said it fully supports the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is why it has cancelled in-person programs. Any program fees will be refunded.

RDCO-operated outdoor skating rinks at the Joe Rich and Scotty Creek community parks will not open for the season.

“RDCO Parks staff continues to closely follow information from the Ministry of Health and Provincial Health Officer and will evaluate our ability to restart the delivery of our outdoor programs including the opening of outdoor ice rinks in Joe Rich and Ellison over the weeks ahead,” RDCO staff said.

RDCO parks visitor services may not be able to offer in-person park and school programs, but they will continue to offer virtual interpretive programs through their social media channels.

Programs may be cancelled, but all 30 RDCO regional and community parks remain open for visitors.

“For the safety of everyone using our outdoor park areas, please keep to a safe social bubble and practice physical distancing.”

More information and updates from RDCO are available at the regional district’s website.

