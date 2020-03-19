RDCO closes Kelowna office, will continue essential services

The office will be closed to the public at 1 p.m. today

The Regional District of Central Okanagan in-person services from its Kelowna office to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The office closes at 1 p.m. today (March 19).

Information about RDCO programs is available at rdco.com.

Staff will also be available by phone at 250-763-4918 or by email.

Residents and businesses may also keep their accounts current and make payments online at rdco.com/payments.

The public board meeting scheduled for Monday evening at 7 p.m. is going ahead with social distancing measures in place. Board directors are allowed to attend the meeting electronically.

During this emergency, the RDCO will continue to provide essential services including:

Curbside garbage and recycling

Solid waste transfer stations (North Westside, Traders Cove, Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre)

Water systems (Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Upper Fintry-Shalal Rd.-Valley of the Sun, Sunset Ranch, Trepanier/Star Place, Westshore Estates)

Fire Services (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing)

Dog Control and Regional Dog Pound

Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and RDCO sewer collection system

The RDCO’s Community Clean Up Month and Spring Trunk Sale events have been cancelled at the direction of the province to suspend events over 50 people.

For further updates on the RDCO response to COVID-19 visit rdco.com/covid-19.

