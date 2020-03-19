The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging people to apply to its Volunteers in Parks program. (File)

RDCO closes Kelowna office, will continue essential services

The office will be closed to the public at 1 p.m. today

The Regional District of Central Okanagan in-person services from its Kelowna office to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The office closes at 1 p.m. today (March 19).

Information about RDCO programs is available at rdco.com.

Staff will also be available by phone at 250-763-4918 or by email.

Residents and businesses may also keep their accounts current and make payments online at rdco.com/payments.

The public board meeting scheduled for Monday evening at 7 p.m. is going ahead with social distancing measures in place. Board directors are allowed to attend the meeting electronically.

During this emergency, the RDCO will continue to provide essential services including:

  • Curbside garbage and recycling
  • Solid waste transfer stations (North Westside, Traders Cove, Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre)
  • Water systems (Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Upper Fintry-Shalal Rd.-Valley of the Sun, Sunset Ranch, Trepanier/Star Place, Westshore Estates)
  • Fire Services (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing)
  • Dog Control and Regional Dog Pound
  • Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and RDCO sewer collection system

The RDCO’s Community Clean Up Month and Spring Trunk Sale events have been cancelled at the direction of the province to suspend events over 50 people.

For further updates on the RDCO response to COVID-19 visit rdco.com/covid-19.

READ MORE: Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

READ MORE: Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19
Next story
Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home

Police are looking for more information about the incident

“We will survive the best we can”: Okanagan wineries report sales decline due to COVID-19

At least two Okanagan wineries have reported a decline in restaurant sales

Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan Spirits is waiting on bottles and some red tape before offering distillery-made product

RDCO closes Kelowna office, will continue essential services

The office will be closed to the public at 1 p.m. today

Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Though, meteorologists say our calendars may be a little slow to the punch at ringing in spring

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

“Our grocery store will be receiving regular shipments.”

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

Shuswap shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter looks at increasing the number of months it’s open

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Most Read