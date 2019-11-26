RDCO looking for public input around future management of Kelowna park

Okanagan residents will be able to provide their input on Mission Creek Regional Park in December

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is looking for public input on the future management of Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna.

The district is asking Kelownians to provide their input by filling out an online questionnaire on the RDCO’s website from Dec. 2 to 15 or by attending an open house at 2363 Springfield Road on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

As part of the public house, members of the park’s consultation team will be present to answer any questions that local residents have.

While a plan for the management of the park is being prepared by a consulting group, the district said public consultation is still needed to draft concept drawings for the 92-hectare protected area.

The regional district helps to protect over 2,100 hectares of park area across the Central Okanagan.

