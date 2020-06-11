High water levels at Mission Creek in Kelowna, B.C. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

RDCO reopens section of Mission Creek as waters recede

Part of the Mission Creek Greenway due to high water levels

A portion of the Mission Creek Greenway trail is now open again for use.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) closed a 1.7 kilometre stretch of the trail due to flooding in the area on June 1. The closure started at the Hollywood Road entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park, and went upstream to the Smoothing Stones Bridge.

Minor damage along the trail has been repaired by RDCO parks services staff. Staff have also removed debris in the area.

The underpasses at the Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges are still closed due to fluctuating water levels at the creek.

RDCO is asking pedestrians and cyclists to use caution in the area and to only cross when safe. The district is also asking drivers to watch out for pedestrians who may be crossing the roads for the time being until the underpass trails are open again.

Central Okanagan Regional District

Most Read