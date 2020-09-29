(Black Press Media file photo)

RDCO to issue open burning permits for eligible property owners

Permits will be issued to those who qualify and meet the requirements of local fire protection bylaws

Some Central Okanagan property owners will soon be able to conduct open burning at the discretion of local fire services.

Beginning Oct. 1, permits will be issued to those who qualify and meet the requirements of local fire protection bylaws. If necessary, each fire jurisdiction enforces its own bylaw regulations.

Those eligible to burn within the four Central Okanagan East or Central Okanagan West electoral area fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing) may call the Regional District at 250-469-6223 to obtain a permit. Residents with questions about the burn permit process in the Central Okanagan should contact their local fire service.

Those issued an open burning permit are reminded they are also required to separately ensure compliance with the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Strategy Provincial Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

Before lighting any fire, property owners with a valid permit from their local fire service and meeting all of the Provincial Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation must call the toll-free Outdoor Burning Hotline: 1-855-262-2876 (BURN) to determine if open burning is allowed on a particular day. In order for burning to take place, both the Venting and Air Quality conditions must be good.

Under the Regional District Smoke Control Bylaw, nuisance smoke from open burning is not allowed in the City of Kelowna, the District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West Electoral Areas or under the bylaws of the District of Peachland. Yard waste such as leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, weeds and other garden waste are not allowed to be burned.

Central Okanagan residents should check with their local fire jurisdiction regarding regulations and restrictions on campfires, chimineas and other outdoor wood burning devices. Campfires, chimineas and other outdoor wood burning devices are not allowed in the City of Kelowna.

Violators of local bylaws could receive a fine or be charged with the cost of putting out the fire by their fire service. Residents may report anyone violating local bylaws by burning on a non-burning day by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Center at 250-469-8577. Potential violations of the Provincial regulations should be reported to the BC RAPP line (1-877-952-7277).

The Regional District encourages anyone who’s eligible to conduct open burning to consider alternatives such as chipping, grinding or if applicable, yard waste disposal at the Glenmore landfill, or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

