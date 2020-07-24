RDCO to start upgrades on two regional parks

Several major repairs will take place in Glen Canyon and the Mission Creek Greenway

Repair projects are scheduled over the next month in two regional parks. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

Several major repair projects are set to take place in two Central Okanagan regional parks over the course of the next m month.

Starting on July 27 until August 1, the Acorn bridge over Powers Creek in Glen Canyon Regional Park will be closed. A section of the Glen Canyon Greenway trail will also be closed for stair repairs, just north of the Doe Trail bridge from the Brown Road entrance. Work on the stairs will be done in the mornings Monday through Friday.

Starting on August 3 until August 22, there will be scheduled closures for the three bridges along the Mission Creek Greenway between the Hollywood Road South and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park:

August 3 to 8 – Smoothing Stones bridge

August 10 to 15 – Cedars bridge

August 17 to 22 – Friends bridge

The wood decking on each bridge will be removed and replaced and there will also be new paint and bearing pads at the ends of the bridges.

The regional district is asking visitors to adjust their trail use plans according to the work schedule and planned bridge and trail closures. Trail users are also being asked to follow signage and stay out of closed areas.

For more information, visit the regional district’s website.

