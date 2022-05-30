Reach for your bike instead of your car keys: Kelowna mayor

Registration for GoByBike Week is still open for a chance to win a trip for two to the Netherlands.

GoByBike Week in the Central Okanagan is May 30-Jun 5. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

GoByBike Week is off and peddling in the Central Okanagan.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran spoke to a crowd of cyclists and active transportation sponsors Monday (May 30) to launch the event.

“I encourage Central Okanagan residents to reach for their bikes instead of their car keys, to not only stay active but to help lessen greenhouse gas emissions, of course. A variety of celebration stations are taking place through the Central Okanagan as well, and a great wrap up event is scheduled on Friday after work at one of our awesome breweries.”

That event is June 3 at Red Bird Brewing from 4 to 7 p.m. On June 1 at the Westbank First Nation government building from 6:30 to 9 a.m., another event includes a photo station and the opportunity to win prizes through an obstacle course.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Barsan speaks during the launch of GoByBike Week. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

A celebration station at Gyro Beach is June 3 from 6:30 to 9 a.m., with an onsite tune-up available for your bike.

Registration is still open and residents can log their trips here for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to the Netherlands.

Read More: Celebrate Go By Bike Week in Summerland with film of cycling pioneer

Read More: UPDATE: Water continues to flood business complex off Highway 97 in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaCyclingHealth and wellness