Reading is flippin’ awesome! Kelowna volunteers need help to keep helping people

The month of literacy is wrapping up with a Skogies car wash fundraiser on Sept. 29.

From flipping burgers to flipping pages, the Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society is taking action against barriers to education in Kelowna.

The Project Literacy Society hosted a Raise-A-Reader BBQ fundraiser at the Landmark District on Sept. 28, as one of the final events in the Literacy Month.

The society provides students and adults with one-on-one tutoring to improve their reading ability. For school-age children, the goal is to bring the students up to a grade-appropriate reading level. Project Literacy is particularly important for students who don’t have the opportunity to practice reading with a parent or guardian at home, said Paul Zuurbier, executive director with Project Literacy Society.

Zuurbier explained that the need for additional reading supports has increased due to a recent influx of refugees from non-English speaking countries. The Literacy society has volunteers to help people of all ages reach their reading goals.

Lately, there has been an increased need for adult education with the recent influx of Ukrainian refugees to the Okanagan, said Zuurbier.

The charity is volunteer-driven and in desperate need of additional supports from the community, including additional volunteers.

At the BBQ event, there was a volunteer sign where some people registered. To learn more about the organization, visit projectliteracy.ca.

The Project Literacy Society is also hosting a Car wash fundraiser at Skogies, continuing until Sept. 29.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, contact admin@projectliteracy.ca.

