(File photo)

Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 per cent in Central Okanagan

Residential sales were 11 per cent higher in September compared to this time last year

The residential real estate market is staying the course as the Okanagan enters the fall season.

Residential sales across the region from Revelstoke to Peachland dropped to 652 sales in September compared to 725 sales in August, however September’s sales were 11 per cent higher compared to this time last year, according to the Okanagan Marine Real Estate Board.

In Central Okanagan sales dropped 9.6 per cent last month, but the average price for a residential home increased by 7.4 per cent to $602,285.

Comparing this September’s average price to last year by housing category shows single-family residences cost an average of $552,189, nudging three per cent higher than the same time last year, with the average price for condominiums 11 per cent higher. The average price for townhouses increased by 2.5 per cent compared to September 2018.

Though there were some changes in the real estate market, the report said the fluncations are normal in the fall season.

“The local real estate market is following typical seasonal changes, suggesting normal market conditions are very much in play despite the downturn earlier this year,” said OMREB president Michael Loewen.

The changes are on par across the province, with overall active listings at 4,150 which is just below the numbers at this time last year.

READ MORE: Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan candidates for fundraiser

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

Loewen said the introduction of the new First-Time HomeBuyer Incentive that was introduced by the government of Canada on Sept. 2 could change things for Okanagan buyers.

“With Kelowna’s robust population of renters it will be interesting to see what, if any, is the potential uptake of the new first-time home-buyer incentive,” he said.

“It’s unlikely that many people will want to share equity – in the biggest purchase of their lives – with the government.”

The incentive gives first-time home-buyers the option to secure a 10 per cent down payment for a new home from the government as an interest-free and payment-free loan.

READ MORE: Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

More information about the local real estate market can be found at omreb.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers
Next story
Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Just Posted

Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 per cent in Central Okanagan

Residential sales were 11 per cent higher in September compared to this time last year

Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

Council voted to shut down the motel on Aug. 20 after much consideration

Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan candidates for fundraiser

Photography contest gives people the chance to vote for the best picture to benefit youth recovery

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Election 2019: Dan Albas — Conservative Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Dan Albas is running for the Conservative Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Enbridge is seeking $30,779.92 from Donny Van Dyk due to a relocation payment agreement violation

Herons soar with soul into Okanagan

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

RCMP want help finding car that knocked Shuswap woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Most Read