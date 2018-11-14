Real estate sales forecast slow across Okanagan

More housing sellers than buyers predicts CMHC analysis

Don’t expect a real estate boom in 2019 and 2020, says a CMHC report.

Taylor Pardy, a B.C. market analyst with Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, said the Okanagan overall will see a slowdown in housing sales and price growth due to rising mortgage interest rates and slowing population growth.

Pardy said the market characteristics for Kelowna are about the same for the South and North Okanagan as well.

“Our analysis is not writing off potential price growth over the next two years, but we are anticipating the pace of sales (to be) closer to what we saw in 2014—more of a balanced market, ” Pardy said.

“As housing listing inventories rise, which has been the case this past year as sales have slowed, you will see that balance tilt possibly in favour of buyers because there will be more to choose from.”

The October residential sales report from the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, which covers an area from Revelstoke to Peachland, reflected an increase over the previous month of nine per cent, but a 13 per cent drop over the same month in 2017.

RELATED: Summer sees real estate sales slowdown

“Interestingly, more homes sold (in October) in less time than in September, but the average price was five per cent less than September and four per cent less than this time last year,” noted OMREB president Marv Beer.

“Growing housing supply is a strong indicator of continued movement towards a balanced market where sellers and buyers are favoured more equally.”

Pardy said there are a multitude of factors that play into the CMHC analysis modelling, two in particular that deal with population migration.

He said the slowdown of the Alberta economy in recent years has impacted the Okanagan real estate market, slowing down the rate of inter-provincial migration to B.C. overall.

Meanwhile, the intraprovincial migration—largely from the Lower Mainland to other regions across B.C.—has impacted Kelowna, Victoria, Nanaimo and other Vancouver Island markets.

“The intraprovincial growth factor is something that has been stronger the past three years as Vancouver prices have gone up. We see that trend continuing over the next two years, which will offset the interprovincal migration reduction we are seeing,” Pardy said.

He said statistical data collected from the past two Canada census reports also indicates an increased interest among seniors and the 20 to 44 age range for multi-family rental housing, a reflection of the high price of housing and stringent change in rules for mortgage qualification.

RELATED: Real estate board wades into speculation tax

“From about mid-2017 we were starting to see this reflected in the marketplace, the interest in rental housing,” he said.

Pardy also noted countering the population growth decline is the low unemployment rate and quality and salary level of new jobs being created in the Okanagan labour force.

“Income growth is an off-setting factor from these other aspects that moderate market growth in a local real estate market,” he said.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP search for stolen 5th wheel travel trailer
Next story
B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Just Posted

Real estate sales forecast slow across Okanagan

More housing sellers than buyers predicts CMHC analysis

Sagmoen in court for bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts at 9:30 a.m.

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Rockets look to bounce back with win against Prince George

Rockets look for 9th win of the season after back to back losses

RCMP search for stolen 5th wheel travel trailer

The trailer was said to be stolen from West Kelowna on Nov. 9

Calgarians vote ‘no’ to bidding for 2026 Winter Games, in plebiscite

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said ”no.”

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of Calgary’s vote

The majority of voters said ‘no’ to a potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Wildfire death toll rises in California as search for missing continues

Authorities reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48.

B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Four NDP provincial politicians from British Columbia are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately call a byelection in the federal riding of Burnaby-South.

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

Kuhnhackl scores 2 odd goals as Isles dump Canucks 5-2

Vancouver drops second game in two nights

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Most Read