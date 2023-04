One car will have to be towed from the scene

A two-vehicle collision is blocking Harvey Avenue westbound.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. after a vehicle was rear-ended at the intersection of Spall Road.

Fire and police responded to the scene, however, BC Ambulance did not appear to attend.

Debris is scattered across the road and at least one vehicle will have to be towed.

Traffic is backed up along Harvey westbound while emergency crews are on scene.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna