A few children watch the dog demos intently at Waterfront Park on July 1, 2019. Just after the demos finished, one of them began crying as their parents picked them up, trying to console them. The parents agreed they might have to get a dog now. (David Venn - Capital News)

RECAP: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

Boat dancing, baby gymnastics, politics and more fun had this Canada Day

Canada Day in Kelowna has ended for another year and, as always, has produced many’a good time, many’a spent $20s and much’a time for reflection on the good and bad aspects of Canada. Here’s a recap:

1. Andrew Scheer strolls through town (8:00 p.m.)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer along with local MP candidate Tracy Gray took a hike through town with a flurry of supporters during a concert right before the annual fireworks.

“I’m here to support Tracy,” he said. “And to connect with voters and the people of Kelowna.”

View this post on Instagram

I travelled across our beautiful country today to celebrate with Canadians from coast to coast! Right now I’m in Kelowna at the Kelowna Canada Day Concert and Fireworks Show with our Conservative Candidate @votetracygray. I’m so proud to call this country home and I’ve never been more optimistic for Canada’s future. Happy Canada Day! 🇨🇦 J’ai voyagé à travers notre beau pays aujourd’hui pour célébrer avec des Canadiens d’un océan à l’autre! En ce moment, je suis à Kelowna, au concert et, ensuite, aux feux d’artifice avec notre candidate conservatrice @votetracygray. Je suis si fier d’habiter ce beau pays et je n’ai jamais été aussi optimiste pour le futur de ce pays. Joyeuse fête du Canada! . . . #FêteduCanada #ColombieBritanique #Kelowna #Canada #GrandNord #PuissantetLibre #Feuxdartifice #CanadaDay #BritishColumbia #TrueNorth #StrongandFree #Fireworks

A post shared by Andrew Scheer (@andrewjscheer) on

2. Fireworks! (10:30 p.m. at Tugboat Bay)

Fireworks. Pew! Pew!

Hundreds gathered at the waterfront to take in the spectacle that lasted nearly a half hour.

3. This guy dancing (who knows, on a boat)

This guy was fired up on Canada Day, sporting the ultimate boat-bro outfit, jubilating and performing what the chimichanga would look like if it was a dance move and not a Mexican dish.

4. Incredible rendition of O’Canada to officially kickoff Canada Day (12:30 p.m. at Prospera Place)

Two musicians stood before the crowd at Prospera Place and performed a bi-lingual rendition of O’Canada with an acoustic guitar. One singer sung in French, the other English and the two would switch between the languages with ease.

5. Kelowna’s cake cutting (1 p.m. at Prospera Place)

Kelowna’s celebratory cake-cutting ceremony took place just after words from local politicians, including Mayor Colin Basran and MP Stephen Fuhr. However, there may have been a larger crowd waiting for the cake than listening to the remarks. Lucky for this lady, she got there before everyone else did.

6. This baby was too cute (Waterfront Park)

Baby fever was alive and well on this sunny Canada Day day at Waterfront Park.

7. Okanagan Dog Agility Club demos (Various times throughout the day at the west end of Pioneer Gardens)

These pups put on an amazing performance for hundreds of adoring people throughout the day. A big shoutout to all the trainers who spent their day showing us their talents.

8. Kid-nastics (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park)

The day events at Waterfront Park featured tons of dancing, laughing and smiling children. Watch these two rip up the mat.

9. Indigenous mural released (all day at Highway 3 and Cawston Avenue)

The University of British Columbia Okanagan and partners painted a mural last year and raised it on July 1. It is meant to remind Canadians that the country’s birthday does not mean the same thing to everyone.

10. Dog brushes its teeth… with some help

Every dog needs clean teeth on Canada Day. They are destined to go for a walk and visit other dogs and they certainly can’t have bad breath. This owner understands a dog’s needs better than most.

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Just Posted

Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

RCMP seek public information in homicide case

Indigenous mural raised on Hwy 3 on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Tack on another 15,000: Updated numbers for Kelowna’s Canada Day

The amount equivalent to half the population of Kelowna to stroll through Canada Day celebration

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Okanagan

Washboard Union, Simply Queen and Hysteria among top acts to take A&W Music Festival stage

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

Most Read