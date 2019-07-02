RECAP: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

Boat dancing, baby gymnastics, politics and more fun had this Canada Day

A few children watch the dog demos intently at Waterfront Park on July 1, 2019. Just after the demos finished, one of them began crying as their parents picked them up, trying to console them. The parents agreed they might have to get a dog now. (David Venn - Capital News)

Canada Day in Kelowna has ended for another year and, as always, has produced many’a good time, many’a spent $20s and much’a time for reflection on the good and bad aspects of Canada. Here’s a recap:

1. Andrew Scheer strolls through town (8:00 p.m.)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer along with local MP candidate Tracy Gray took a hike through town with a flurry of supporters during a concert right before the annual fireworks.

“I’m here to support Tracy,” he said. “And to connect with voters and the people of Kelowna.”

2. Fireworks! (10:30 p.m. at Tugboat Bay)

Fireworks. Pew! Pew!

Hundreds gathered at the waterfront to take in the spectacle that lasted nearly a half hour.

3. This guy dancing (who knows, on a boat)

This guy was fired up on Canada Day, sporting the ultimate boat-bro outfit, jubilating and performing what the chimichanga would look like if it was a dance move and not a Mexican dish.

4. Incredible rendition of O’Canada to officially kickoff Canada Day (12:30 p.m. at Prospera Place)

Two musicians stood before the crowd at Prospera Place and performed a bi-lingual rendition of O’Canada with an acoustic guitar. One singer sung in French, the other English and the two would switch between the languages with ease.

Official Canada Day ceremonies began with a bilingual rendition of O'Canada! pic.twitter.com/uvokXYFA0U — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) July 1, 2019

5. Kelowna’s cake cutting (1 p.m. at Prospera Place)

Kelowna’s celebratory cake-cutting ceremony took place just after words from local politicians, including Mayor Colin Basran and MP Stephen Fuhr. However, there may have been a larger crowd waiting for the cake than listening to the remarks. Lucky for this lady, she got there before everyone else did.

6. This baby was too cute (Waterfront Park)

Baby fever was alive and well on this sunny Canada Day day at Waterfront Park.

7. Okanagan Dog Agility Club demos (Various times throughout the day at the west end of Pioneer Gardens)

These pups put on an amazing performance for hundreds of adoring people throughout the day. A big shoutout to all the trainers who spent their day showing us their talents.

8. Kid-nastics (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park)

The day events at Waterfront Park featured tons of dancing, laughing and smiling children. Watch these two rip up the mat.

9. Indigenous mural released (all day at Highway 3 and Cawston Avenue)

The University of British Columbia Okanagan and partners painted a mural last year and raised it on July 1. It is meant to remind Canadians that the country’s birthday does not mean the same thing to everyone.

Indigenous mural raised on Hwy 3 on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!” https://t.co/Y9R1my6RuI — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) July 2, 2019

10. Dog brushes its teeth… with some help

Every dog needs clean teeth on Canada Day. They are destined to go for a walk and visit other dogs and they certainly can’t have bad breath. This owner understands a dog’s needs better than most.

