Recent Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

WestJet flight 711 had an exposure onboard

A recent flight into Kelowna had a COVID-19 exposure event onboard.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), WestJet flight 711 on March 18 from Vancouver to Kelowna had a positive case of the virus on board.

The affected rows are two to five.

If you are feeling unwell or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, the BCCDC advises that you stay home and self-isolate.

To assess whether you have the virus, visit the provincial government’s self-assessment tool here.

For more information on self-isolation and what to do, visit the BCCDC’s website.

