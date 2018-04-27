Record radiothon shows heart

Vernon Jubilee Hospital will get a new pediatric oncology treatment room thanks to community

The community has opened their hearts, and their wallets, in record fashion to help local kids battling cancer.

A new pediatric oncology treatment room will be added at Vernon Jubilee Hospital thanks to the $93,602 raised during the Have A Heart Radiothon Thursday.

See Radiothon back for more

“It’s for kids that are battling cancer and their families, just to make it easier for them,” said Sun FM’s Brian Martin, in between broadcasting live from the Village Green Centre.

Co-host Betty Selin says having a safe space for kids, outside of the regular oncology department, will make a world of difference during what is already a difficult time.

“All these kids start in Vancouver but then have to finish their treatment at home.”

The 12-hour long event, aired on Sun FM, saw Martin and Selin and other on-air personalities, along with VJH Foundation members, volunteers and Valley First Insurance staff, parked in front of the Village Green Centre from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From kids bringing in their piggy bank money to corporate challenges, it was a steady stream of support.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.