(RCMP photo of police boat)

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

A recovery operation is currently underway on Okanagan Lake for a swimmer who is presumed to have drowned on Sunday evening.

West Kelowna RCMP was called out about 6:20 p.m., Aug. 16, to look for a man who had not resurfaced while swimming near Tug Boat Beach.

Witnesses stated they had attempted to locate the 29-year-old Kelowna man but had not been able to find him.

RCMP, fire crews and search and rescue all attended the scene, and despite extensive efforts were unable to find the man.

“For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search,“ said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “At this time, we unable to estimate how long this operation will be on-going.”

Police do not believe criminality was involved in this incident. The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

Just Posted

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Fire rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Salmon Arm photographer captures comet, northern lights in same frame

Neowise comet and aurora borealis put on a show for Bill Bujaki in July

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Out of quarantine: Salmon Arm residents back in Canada compare COVID-19 response

Travellers find pushback on mask use not as prevalent overseas as at home

Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Fire sparked in North Okanaga

Wildfire 0.75 hectares

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Sources: CFL’s $30-million federal loan request falls through

The $30-million, interest-free loan request was essentially seen as the league’s last-ditch effort

Most Read