Recycle BC resumes foam collection in Okanagan

Foam collection is back on in the Okanagan. (File photo)

Limits have been lifted on all recycling options with the return of foam collection.

The Recycle BC program has resumed accepting Styrofoam packaging at all depots, effective Dec. 27. Glass collection also restarted Dec. 20.

“We want to thank residents for holding on to this material while the collection was suspended. We’ve had some exceptional circumstances in the province with unprecedented flooding and closures of our major transportation corridors,” Regional District of Central Okanagan engineering manager Travis Kendel said. “It’s great that Recycle BC was able to restart collection now, as residents may have additional material through the holidays. Business as usual at our depots.”

Normal curbside recyclable collection also continues and recyclers are reminded that glass and foam packaging should not be added to the carts. They are depot only items.

For further information on holiday schedules and what goes into curbside carts or to the depots, visit rdco.com/recycle.

