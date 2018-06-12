Recycle your potato chip bags and Ziplocs in Kelowna

West Kelowna and Kelowna recycling depots are accepting plastic bags, potato chip bags and more.

Recycle B.C. has launched a new collection process for potato chip bags and additional flexible plastic packaging that can often be the hardest materials to recycle and ending up in landfills.

Boucherie Bottle Depot, Planet Eart Recycling Ltd. in West Kelowna and Columbia Bottle Depots located in Rutland, on Kirschner Road and St. Paul Street in Kelowna are accepting the plastics starting June 1.

The program’s awareness is slowly growing at the Boucherie Bottle Depot, as the recycling bin is fuller this week compared to last, said owner Young Nam.

He warns that the plastic doesn’t have to be brand new to be able to be recycled, but if it’s mixed with garbage or it’s incredibly dirty it can’t be reused.

The depot also can’t sort the garbage and recycling because they spend a limited time sorting.

The new program is now implemented at 116 depots across the province. People can bring stand-up pouches, potato chip bags, zip lock bag and mesh bags used for produce to selected depots. This does not include curbside pickup.

For more information about the program visit recyclebc.ca.

