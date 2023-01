Collection will start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3

Tree collection with a food donation is taking place Jan. 3 in Lake Country. (Jessica Bennett/Facebook)

Gibson Contracting is making it easy for Lake Country folks to get rid of their Christmas tree.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the company will be going around to collect the trees and food donations for the Lake Country Food Bank.

Those interested in taking Gibson up on the offer should email their address to jessica@chadbennett.ca.

Trees should be bare and on the doorstep with a non-perishable food donation by 9 a.m.

