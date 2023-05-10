The purpose of pop-up depots is to make recycling more accessible, connect with residents, increase recycling awareness and keep recyclable material out of the landfill. (File photo)

Recycling opportunities popping up in Peachland

Pop-up recycling depots are scheduled for June and September

More pop-up recycling depots are coming to Peachland.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has scheduled two additional opportunities for residents to drop off depot-only recyclables.

The purpose of pop-up depots is to make recycling more accessible, connect with residents, increase recycling awareness and keep recyclable material out of the landfill.

“Over 150 Peachland residents attended the recycle depot pop-up on April 16,” said Rae Stewart, RDCO waste reduction facilitator. “Feedback on the pop-up depots has been incredibly positive and residents are happy to have recycling options right in their own communities.”

Pop-up recycling depots are held at the Peachland Community Centre parking lot on 6th Street. Staff will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist and answer recycling questions.

Upcoming dates:

  • Saturday, June 17;
  • Saturday, June 29;
  • Saturday, September 23.

Items accepted at the pop-up depot include things like foam packaging, plastic bags and overwrap, glass bottles and jars and other flexible plastic packaging (such as crinkly wrappers, stand-up pouches and zipper bags).

Electronics will also be accepted. These depots are for residential recycling only, not commercial.

