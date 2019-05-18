Regina Police Service badge (Police handout)

Regina police say it’s too early to link man who died on sidewalk to other crimes

A man lying on the sidewalk just after midnight was pronounced dead a short time later

Police in Regina are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on a sidewalk, but aren’t saying if it’s related to other crimes around the same time.

A news release says officers responded to a report of a man lying on the sidewalk just after midnight Saturday, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say it’s a homicide.

Minutes after that call and only a few blocks away, police say they also responded to a report of a 29-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, who said she’d been chased by another vehicle.

About 20 minutes after that, a group of teens were allegedly robbed by someone who pulled up in a vehicle and pointed a firearm at them, and a woman was also robbed later in the morning by suspects who took her car.

Regina police spokeswoman Elizabeth Popowich says it’s too early to know whether any of the events are connected, but notes it was “an extremely busy shift.”

“Our officers are investigating each of these cases based on the circumstances they present,” Popowich said in an email.

“We will keep you apprised as we learn more, provided we are able to release information without jeopardizing the investigations.”

Police say they aren’t releasing the name of the man who died at this time. He is Regina’s third homicide of 2019, police say.

The woman who suffered an apparent gunshot wound, meanwhile, was seriously injured. Police say it’s not known if the victim and suspect, or suspects, knew each other.

Neither the teens who were robbed nor the woman whose vehicle was stolen were injured, police say, and some of the teens’ stolen property was recovered a short time later.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandy Point Campground

Just Posted

Councillor trying for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding federal seat

Joan Phillip acclaimed as NDP candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandy Point Campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Former Greyhound bus drivers gather in the Okanagan for one last hurrah

Bash kicks off Friday in Penticton and runs until Sunday

New law introduced to make donating “easier for Canadians”

MP Dan Albas introduces crypto currency-favouring legislation

22nd annual Peachland World of Wheels show kicks off May long weekend

Sunday will 500 classic cars and over 10,000 attendees

30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Over 30 years later, the extraordinary piece of infrastructure is still admired

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Okanagan family gives back to Search and Rescue with fundraiser

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

With North Okanagan landfills busy, less waste urged

Regional District of North Okanagan provides tips to waste less

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Most Read