Regional District Central Okanagan looks to create poverty reduction strategy

Strategy would aim to reduce poverty by as much as 50% between Lake Country and Peachland

The strategy would aim to reduce poverty levels by as much as 50 per cent in the Central Okanagan (File photo)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is looking to create a wellness and poverty reduction strategy to help address poverty in Central Okanagan communities.

The strategy would aim to reduce the Central Okanagan’s overall poverty rate and child poverty rate by at least 25 per cent and 50 per cent respectively by 2024.

To help implement the plan, RDCO board of directors will discuss applying for a Union of BC Municipalities grant of up to $150,000 during a meeting on Thursday morning.

“This collaborative grant application would be with the District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna, District of Peachland, the City of Kelowna and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan,” said a RDCO board meeting agenda.

“If the funding application is approved in May, a regional partnership committee on poverty will work in partnership with the RDCO to provide community direction, oversight and feedback throughout the strategy development process.”

The plan would specifically include affordable housing, employment and income as well as social support for those experiencing poverty.

According to a recent child poverty report card published by the BC Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition, one in six children in the Central Okanagan are currently living in poverty.

To learn more about the strategy, you can visit RDCO’s website.

