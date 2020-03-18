Regional District Central Okanagan shuts down facilities and programs over COVID-19

The district is asking people to practice social distancing if they decide to visit parks

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has closed public facilities and cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an open statement, RDCO said it will be closing Joe Rich Community Hall, Ellison Heritage School Community Hall, the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan until further notice.

RDCO said it’s also cancelling all of its regional park programs, parks’ facility bookings and events until further notice. Events cancelled include Spring Break Nature Detectives Camps, Tracks Walking Clubs, Take a Hike and Wild Walks.

RDCO said people should take precautions if they decide to visit local parks.

“Currently, all regional and RDCO community arks remain open for visitors to enjoy our natural surroundings,” said the RDCO in a statement.

“For the safety of everyone using our outdoor park areas, please practice social distancing to help reduce any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

RDCO said while its office remains open at 1450 KLO road, residents are encouraged to make inquires to the district by phone or email.

For more information on closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit RDCO’s website.

