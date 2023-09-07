What is left of the garden and chicken coop at a property on Bear Creek Road, West Kelowna after the McDougall Creek Wildfire swept through the area. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Regional district fee relief for those affected by West Kelowna wildfire

Regional board waiving garbage, yard waste, and residential recycling fees among others

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) Board is waiving certain fees for property owners impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

This includes garbage, yard waste, residential recycling, demolition permits, and temporary building permit fees.

The board also approved extending the use of recreational vehicles as temporary buildings from one year to two years.

“While recovery preparations are now well underway, many property owners will face significant emotional, financial, and administrative burdens from the event,” reads a staff report.

At least 94 properties sustained significant damage or total loss in RDCO West Electoral Area.

This number includes Lake Okanagan Resort as a single property. On this property, approximately 150 units have been impacted.

In West Kelowna, 69 properties have been impacted, along with 19 properties on Westbank First Nation lands.

