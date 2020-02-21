FARM WORKER HOUSING An application for a 41-bedroom farm worker housing building has received approval from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen photo)

Regional district gives approval for farm worker housing near Summerland

Application is for 41-bedroom facility to be constructed in Meadow Valley area

An application for farm worker housing, to be constructed near Summerland, has received approval from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The application was for farm worker housing of up to 41 bedrooms in a building of up to 910 square metres at a property on Savanna Road in the Meadow Valley area.

READ ALSO: B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

READ ALSO: OC and UBC Okanagan research how to better support migrant workers in B.C.

The property is a 65.48 hectare parcel, near Garnet Lake.

The parcel includes an active agricultural operation, including 27.5 hectares of recently planted cherry trees.

Much of the land around the property is undeveloped and includes forested areas to the north and west, agriculture to the north and large rural residential properties to the east.

A public hearing about this property was held in late January, with 32 people present.

Responses were mixed at that time, with some raising concerns about water, transportation and travel distances and the risk of wildfires in the rural area.

In addition, the regional district has received letters for and against the proposal.

In November, the Agricultural Land Commission gave its approval to the proposed farm worker building.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government
Next story
Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

Just Posted

Kelowna to introduce new strategy for community education about supportive housing

The model seeks to enhance community engagement, accessibility and transparency

GoFundMe campaign started for young Kelowna girl in need of service dog

Alena suffered from an in utero MCA stroke, that affected most of the right side of her brain

Summerhill Winery proposes college for sustainable food production

The proposed Culinary College for Humanity will help to develop a sustainable food culture

Kelowna woman reported missing

Kiana Haner Wilk’s family has not been able to contact her since Tuesday evening

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helps off-roaders stuck on KVR trail

The group called for help around 9 p.m. last night

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Regional district gives approval for farm worker housing near Summerland

Application is for 41-bedroom facility to be constructed in Meadow Valley area

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Goose cull proposed in Vernon

Three options to manage bird populations in popular parks pitched to councillors

COLUMN: Losing and winning a book battle

Recalling a time when outraged parents spoke out against a book on the school curriculum

COLUMN: Acknowledging the freedom to read

We provide full access to material that some might find objectionable

Shuswap protest blockade temporarily lifted following negotiation with CP Rail

Onus placed on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to respond

Most Read