Regional district moves to ban cannabis sales in electoral areas

Kelowna - The Regional District of Central Okanagan is moving to ban recreational cannabis

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has made steps to ban recreational cannabis sales in its electoral areas.

The board has given first reading to bylaw amendments prohibiting the retail sale of cannabis as well as regulating production on agricultural land within the two electoral areas, the district said in a news release.

”As with similar actions by other local governments, the proposed amendments to the Zoning Bylaw and Joe Rich Rural Land Use Bylaw are proactive measures being taken ahead of the federal legalization Octo. 17 and would be subject to further review of cannabis for regulations related to retail sales. A Public Hearing will be scheduled and advertised for the amendments to the bylaws.”


