Regional District of Central Okanagan nominations process underway

The nomination process for potential candidates for October’s local government elections will soon be underway in the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Starting tomorrow, Friday July 27 nomination packages will be available for the Central Okanagan Electoral area directors and school trustee elections on Oct. 20.

Those people picking up nomination packages for the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area directors elections and the School District No. 23 Zone 1 (Central Okanagan East Electoral area and District of Lake Country) and Zone 2 (Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, District of Peachland and Westbank First Nation reserves #9 and #10) elections have between 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 and 4:00 pm Friday, Sept. 14 to file their completed nomination papers. Late nominations will not be accepted.

Two qualified electors from the jurisdiction for which a person is nominated must sign the nomination papers of any potential candidate. As well, candidates must be a Canadian citizen at least 18 years-old on election day, have lived in B.C. for six months and not be disqualified from voting. Candidates are not required to reside in the jurisdiction in which they are running. Successful candidates will sit for a four-year term which expires in the fall of 2022.

Potential candidates in the Regional District elections should contact the Chief Election Officer or Deputy Election Officer in order to book an appointment prior to the deadline to ensure their nomination papers are complete.

Appointments can be booked by calling 250-469-6224 and asking for the election officials. Candidates for zone 1 School Trustee may also pick up and file nomination papers at the District of Lake Country election office, while those in zone 2 may do the same at the District of Peachland election office. A nomination deposit of $100 is required for School Trustee candidates.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan website has a page of information and links for potential candidates www.regionaldistrict.com/elections.

“Those thinking about running for office may wish to consider the time commitment, remuneration, financial disclosure and reporting and other legal responsibilities that come with holding public office. Our Candidate Information webpage also has links to pertinent Regional District bylaws and to detailed and informative guides prepared by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for candidates and financial agents. You’ll also find links to the Local Government Act and Provincial webpages explaining the Regional District form of local government,” Bruce Smith, communications officer said.

