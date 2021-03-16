The Regional District of North Okanagan has been named a recipient of a government grant for its Okanagan Rail Trail connection project. (RDNO photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan has been named a recipient of a government grant for its Okanagan Rail Trail connection project. (RDNO photo)

Regional District of North Okanagan collects cash for rail trail project

RDNO receives one of nine grants from specified program in Victoria

The Regional District of North Okanagan has received one of nine Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program grants from the provincial government for the Destination Development stream.

The RDNO grant will go toward the Okanagan Rail Trail connection project.

Under the program, the province is committing up to $90 million to support community economic resilience, tourism, heritage and urban and rural economic development projects.

The projects will help communities impacted by COVID-19 and support the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Eligible applicants can receive a one-time, 100 per cent funded provincial grant to support four key streams:

Community Economic Resilience (CER);

Destination Development (DD);

Unique Heritage Infrastructure (UHI);

Rural Economic Recovery (RER).

Projects must start by Dec. 31, 2021, and end by March 31, 2023.

READ MORE: Residents urged to watch for rockfalls on Okanagan Rail Trail

READ MORE: $220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Celebrate Easter and help the furries friends at the Kelowna BC SPCA
Next story
Missing West Kelowna teen located

Just Posted

Nevaeh French-Prince. (Contributed)
Missing West Kelowna teen located

The RCMP said the girl is safe and sound

A woman working at Village at Smith Creek alleged her union represented her in an arbitrary manner. (Village at Smith Creek)
B.C. Labour Board dismisses West Kelowna woman’s union complaint

The board found there wasn’t sufficient evidence in the woman’s claim

Rabbits. (Black Press Media file photo)
Celebrate Easter and help the furries friends at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Easter baskets are now on sale $30 for one and $55 for two

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Highway 97A in Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., due to a serious accident at Rosedale Avenue. Detours are in effect in both directions. (Bob Dunbar photo)
WATCH: Three hurt in serious Armstrong crash

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect at Rosedale and Hwy. 97A

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

Lehigh cement plant in Delta is one of the industries affected by B.C.’s carbon tax, giving a price advantage to U.S. and Asian producers. LNG plants add another major emitter. (Black Press files)
Tripling carbon tax will cost B.C. jobs, add to debt, study estimates

B.C. to match federal tax in 2022, then rise from $50 to $170

Britain’s Prince Charles, front from left, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on December 25, 2017. A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant
Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan’s interview: poll

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

Roch Fortin, owner of the Okanagan’s only maple syrup store Maple Roch in Summerland, shows how sap from sugar maple trees at Nomad Cider is boiled and turned into syrup. (Monique Tamminga)
Turning Summerland sap into sweet syrup

Dozens took in fun of tasting and watching syrup boil on Sunday

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (Contributed)
Penticton group rallies to prevent booze sales at Skaha Lake

City council will vote on a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize Skaha Lake park Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read