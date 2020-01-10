Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for funds for composting facility

COMPOST FACILITY The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will apply for funding to construct a composting facility at the Campbell Mountain Landfill. (Photo courtesy of Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen) CONSIDERING COMPOST The Okanagan Falls landfill is one of two sites considered for a regional organics composting site. (Photo courtesy of Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will apply for grant funding to construct an organics food, yard waste and biosolid waste composting facility.

At the regional district board meeting on Thursday, the board voted to apply for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program B.C. grant.

In addition, the regional district will apply to the Agricultural Land Commission for the exclusion of lands required for the composting facility.

In a report to the board, Andrew Reeder, manager of operations for the regional district said food waste and other organic material accounts for roughly 40 per cent of waste going to landfills in the regional district.

If the grant is approved, it would fund up to 83 per cent of the capital costs of the facility.

In fall, the regional district considered sites for the facility and recommended the Campbell Mountain Landfill as the preferred location.

The total capital costs for the project are estimated at $17.2 million, plus land costs.

Members of the regional district board supported the concept.

“I think it’s long overdue,” said Dir. Tim Roberts.

Frank Regehr, a Penticton councillor on the board, said it is important to have this facility in place.

Reeder said the composting facility could be constructed in six to 12 months once approval is given.

