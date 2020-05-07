The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has applied to renew the license of occupation over the Naramata Wharf. (Map courtesy of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for Naramata Wharf license of occupation

Tender renewed for another 30 years

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has renewed the tenure over the Naramata Wharf for another 30 years.

The renewal was approved at the regional district board meeting on May 7.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing for spring flooding

The regional district holds the license of occupation from the province. This license of occupation is due to expire on Aug. 1. The existing license began on Aug. 1, 2010 for a 10-year period.

The wharf and its subject parcel cover roughly 0.77 hectares.

The license of occupation allows the regional district to continue maintenance and improvements to the wharf.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic

Michael Ballingall, resort VP, said he expects the ski resort’s summer season to be a good one

Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease

Kelowna is expected to hit a high of 24 degrees on Saturday

Kelowna S.H.A.R.E Society seeking community assistance amid COVID-19

S.H.A.R.E. Society is a nonprofit organization that is 100 per cent dedicated to giving back to the community

PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Residents living along Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are affected by the flooding

Okanagan Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

‘I think everyone needs a smile right now and we hope our dance brings that to you’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for Naramata Wharf license of occupation

Tender renewed for another 30 years

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

101-year-old Vancouver Island resident doing 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Air Canada extends suspension of Penticton flights to June 30

Airline says they are monitoring demand and decisions will be made on ‘commercial’ factors

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to apply for trail approval

Agricultural Land Commission approval needed for trail between Cawston and Keremeos

North Okanagan grads treated to free photo sessions

Graduation milestone hindered by COVID-19 for so many, so local photographer offers portraits

Most Read