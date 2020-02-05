Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

Proposed budget for 2020 shows 11.2 per cent increase over previous year

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has a proposed budget of nearly $58 million for 2020.

The budget, presented to the regional district board on Feb. 6, has a grand total of $57,847,128, an increase of $5.8 million or 11.2 per cent over the previous year.

Operating expenses are expected to come in at $51.1 million, up from $45.1 million a year ago.

However, the amount for municipal debt repayment dropped slightly, from $6.9 million in 2019 to $6.7 million this year.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing budget

READ ALSO: RDOS budget videos available online

Taxes account for the largest revenue source for the regional district budget, with a total of $20,192,702 expected.

Fees and charges are expected to bring another $10,975,702 while grants will bring $7,225,971.

Other revenue sources include contract revenue, debt proceeds, prior surpluses and transfers from reserves.

Capital and equipment expenses represent the largest category of expenditures in 2020, accounting for $12,402,486.

Wages and benefits add another $11,338,814.

Financing for municipalities is expected to cost $6,679,583. Contracts and agreements are budgeted at $6,279,562.

Operations are expected to cost $4,338,683.

Documents related to the regional district budget are available online at rdos.bc.ca/departments/finance/2020-budget-information/

This includes a 323-page financial plan report which covers the five-year financial plan and provides detailed figures for the various communities, electoral areas and regional district services.

In a report to the regional district board, John Kurvink, chief financial officer for the regional district, said the financial plan has been reviewed by the board at a series of three workshops near the end of 2019.

The first reading of the bylaw was given on Jan 9, and since that time, community consultations have been underway.

The RDOS budget was posted online Jan. 10 and electoral area budget videos and Powerpoint presentations were posted Jan. 22.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere
Next story
Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department helps rescue injured hiker at Myra Park

Emergency services responded to the report of a fall at around 11 a.m. Wednesday

We’re #9: Kelowna tops Amazon Canada’s romance list

Rankings based on cities with highest rate of romance-based purchases

Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

Resort has received 590 cm of snow so far this season, only 15 cm shy of 2015 all-time record

Kelowna plows through $600K of snow removal budget

Public works manager says the city is in a good position as far as the budget goes

Kelowna golf course ready for return of GolfBC Championships

Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club hosts The Mackenzie Tour this June

Kelowna students explore global education barriers

Global Schoolhouse has been teaching students for 14 years

Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Rust Valley Restorers compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on air

Belongings of alleged murder victim were found near Sicamous

David Miller accused of killing Debra Novacluse in Kamloops in August 2016

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Man charged in relation to Osoyoos pub assault

In December a man was allegedly assaulted outside an Osoyoos pub. Staff rushed to his aid.

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

Proposed budget for 2020 shows 11.2 per cent increase over previous year

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Most Read